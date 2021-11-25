Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last 24 hours

Dacorum recorded 89 new positive Covid-19 cases today (November 25).

The total for the borough is now 22,058 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 472.2 per 100,000 population to 472.8 per 100,000(the period represented is the 7 days ending November 20).

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> November 18 - 136 cases

> November 19 -112 cases

> November 20 - 112 cases

> November 21 - 96 cases

> November 22 - 85 cases

> November 23 - 113 cases

> November 24 - 83 cases

According to Public Health England there were 38 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, November 23, and six patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 47,240 to 10,021,497. The number of deaths has risen by 147 to 144,433.

As of November 24, in the UK, 50,852,133 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 46,232,258 people had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 116,799 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 106,554 people had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.