Man who robbed Tesco Express in Northchurch armed with a wrench is jailed

A man who was armed with a wrench when he stole from Tesco Express in Northchurch has been jailed for four years and four months.

Michael Dennison, 37, from Houghton Regis, appeared at Luton Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday, November 23) where he pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

The court heard how Dennison entered the Tesco Express store on High Street South around 9.45pm on Saturday, September 19, 2020, armed with a wrench.

Michael Dennison

He threatened staff before taking two hundred pounds worth of cigarettes from behind the counter.

Nearly £200 in cash was also taken during the incident.

Dennison left the store before getting into a car which was waiting outside. It was driven away at speed up Darr’s Lane, in the direction of Shootersway.

Dennison was arrested on Thursday, November 5, before being interviewed by detectives.

He initially denied any involvement and was released on conditional bail, but later remanded in prison after breaking the conditions.

Detective Constable Karen Jordan, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, was the investigating officer.

She said: “Thankfully, no staff were injured during the robbery but it did leave them understandably shaken.

"It must have been a frightening experience when all they were trying to do was their jobs.

“Dennison had no qualms about using a weapon to intimidate innocent people into getting what he wanted.

"He is clearly a dangerous individual and I am glad he has been handed a custodial prison term for his contemptible actions that day.

“Lastly, despite extensive enquiries we are still seeking a second man in connection with this investigation.

"If you have any information that you believe could be helpful to us, please get in touch.”