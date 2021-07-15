Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last 24 hours

Dacorum recorded 145 new positive Covid-19 cases today (July 15).

The total for the borough is now 10,335, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 338.6 per 100,000 population to 346.3 per 100,000(the period represented is the 7 days ending July 10).

In Hertfordshire there are now 89,498 cases.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> July 7 - 72 cases

> July 8 - 58 cases

> July 9 - 100 cases

> July 10 - 93 cases

> July 11 - 93 cases

> July 12 - 58 cases

> July 13 - 120 cases

> July 14 - 80 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 20 confirmed COVID-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, July 13, and two patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 332, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test). It has been 61 days since a death within 28 days of a COVID test has been reported in Dacorum.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 48,553 to 5,281,098. The number of deaths has risen by 63 to 128,593.

As of July 14, in the UK, 46,097,464 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 35,341,428 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 106,366 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 81,176 had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.