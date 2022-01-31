Covid-19 latest: here’s how many new cases have been recorded in Dacorum over the weekend

Dacorum has recorded 395 new positive Covid-19 cases over the weekend.

The total for the borough is now 38,161 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

On Saturday, 188 new cases were recorded and 207 cases were recorded yesterday (Sunday).

The incidence rate over the last 7 days is 997.7 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending January 25).

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> January 24 - 239 cases

> January 25 - 224 cases

> January 26 - 263 cases

> January 27 - 211 cases

> January 28 - 242 cases

> January 29 - 188 cases

> January 30 - 207 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 95 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, January 25, and five patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been five new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum - two on Saturday and three yesterday. The total has is now 388, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 16,468,522, and the number of deaths has risen to 155,698.

As of January 29, in Dacorum, 119,105 (84.3%) people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, 111,908 (79.2%) people had received their second dose and 87,932 (62.2%) had received their booster.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.