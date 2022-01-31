Woman arrested after fatal collision on M1 near Hemel Hempstead

A 29-year-old woman has been arrested after a coach driver died in a collision on the M1 near Hemel Hempstead yesterday morning (Sunday).

Police investigating the fatal collision are appealing for witnesses.

The incident occurred on the northbound carriageway, between junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead and junction 9 for Redbourn, at just before 5.25am on January 30.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lorry, a coach and a silver Volkswagen Polo were involved.

The driver of the coach - a man aged in his 50s - died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The road was closed for several hours while police carried out investigations and carriageway repairs were completed.

A 29-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving above the alcohol limit and causing death by dangerous driving. She has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police

Sergeant Simon Cooper, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“Our enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances around what happened and we are appealing for any witnesses who haven’t yet spoken to police to please come forward.

"We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage of the incident, or of the vehicles travelling in the area prior to it.”