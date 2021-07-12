Covid-19 latest: here’s how many new cases have been recorded in Dacorum over the weekend

Dacorum has recorded 186 new positive Covid-19 cases over the weekend.

The total for the borough is now 9,932, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

On Saturday, 93 cases were recorded and 93 cases were recorded yesterday (Sunday).

Coronavirus stock image

The incidence rate over the last 7 days is 308.2 per 100,000 population (the period represented is the 7 days ending July 6)

In Hertfordshire there are now 86,566 cases.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> July 5 - 63 cases

> July 6 - 66 cases

> July 7 - 72 cases

> July 8 - 58 cases

> July 9 - 100 cases

> July 10 - 93 cases

> July 11 - 93 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 14 confirmed COVID-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, July 6, and four patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 332, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test). It has been 57 days since a death within 28 days of a COVID test has been reported in Dacorum.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases is now 5,121,245. The number of deaths is now 128,425.

As of July 10, in the UK, 45,881,721 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 34,764,511 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 105,939 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 80,250 had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.