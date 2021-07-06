Nearly two-thirds of people in Dacorum fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Nearly two-thirds of people in Dacorum have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.

NHS England publishes weekly localised breakdown of coronavirus vaccinations administered every Thursday.

NHS data shows 76,623 people had received both jabs by June 27 – 62 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on population estimates for mid-2019 from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 74,742 were aged 25 and over – 68 per cent of the age group.

It means 1,881 people aged between 16 to 24 have received both doses.

Meanwhile, 103,000 people in Dacorum have received at least one dose of a vaccine – 84 per cent of those aged 16 and over.

Across England, 27.3 million people had received a second dose of the jab by June 27 – 60 per cent of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 26.4 million people aged 25 and over – 67 per cent of the age group.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who had received at least one dose between different areas across Dacorum.

Here's how many people had received both the first and second dose of the vaccine by June 27, in each area of Dacorum.

1. Markyate, Flamstead and Gaddesden In Markyate, Flamstead and Gaddesden, 7,121 people have received their first and second dose of the vaccine. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

2. Tring West and Long Marston In Tring West and Long Marston, 7,672 people have received their first and second dose of the vaccine. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

3. Tring North In Tring North, 6,106 people have received their first and second dose of the vaccine. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

4. Tring East, Wigginton and Aldbury In Tring East, Wigginton and Aldbury, 6,874 people have received their first and second dose of the vaccine. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo