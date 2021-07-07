Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 72 new cases but no covid-related deaths

Dacorum recorded 72 new positive Covid-19 cases today (July 7).

The total for the borough is now 9,588, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 235.2 per 100,000 population to 261.7 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending July 2).

Coronavirus stock image

In Hertfordshire, 484 new cases were recorded - the total is now 84,377.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> June 30 - 53 cases

> July 1 - 67 cases

> July 2 - 54 cases

> July 3 - 73 cases

> July 4 - 55 cases

> July 5 - 63 cases

> July - 66 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 10 confirmed COVID-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, June 29, and two patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 332, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test). It has been 53 days since a death within 28 days of a COVID test has been reported in Dacorum.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 32.548 to 4,990,916. The number of deaths has risen by 33 to 128,301.

As of July 6, in the UK, 45,514,492 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 34,027,302 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 105,285 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 79,287 had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.