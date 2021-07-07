Nash Mills and Bennetts End buck the trend as cases rise across Dacorum

Tuesday's figures show there have been a total of 9,516 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Dacorum

The incidence rate over the seven days up to July 1, was 235.2 cases per 100,000 population.

COVID-19 cases in Dacorum by age band between 24.06.21 to 01.07.21 (C) Hertfordshire COVID-19 Public Dashboard

Recorded cases have risen in all areas of Dacorum except Nash Mills and Bennetts End.

Here is a breakdown of where the confirmed cases were recorded seven days up to July 1, - according to Public Health England:

> Bovingdon and Chipperfield - 26 cases (+20)

> Boxmoor and Apsley - 29 cases (+17)

Weekly percentage of people with a positive COVID-19 PCR test in Dacorum up to 01.07.21 (C) Hertfordshire COVID-19 Public Dashboard

> Corner Hall - 14 cases (+7)

> Chaulden - 14 cases (+8)

> Gadebridge and Old Town - 13 cases (+6)

> Grovehill - 19 cases (+8)

> Hemel Hempstead Town - 16 cases (+4)

> Highfield - 9 cases (+2)

> Kings Langley - 9 cases (+3)

> Leverstock Green - 14 cases (up from 0-2)

> Maylands and Adeyfield - 20 cases (+16)

> Markyate, Flamstead and Gaddesden - 13 cases (+10)

> Nash Mills and Bennetts End - 9 cases (-6)

> Warners End - 19 cases (+9)

> Woodhall Farm - 15 cases (+11)

> Northchurch and Potten End - 11 cases (+2)

> Berkhamsted Town - 22 cases (+17)

> Berkhamsted West - 32 cases (+22)

> Berkhamsted South - 10 cases (+5)

> Tring West and Long Marston - 23 cases (+18)

> Tring East, Wiggington and Aldbury - 19 cases (+16)

> Tring North - 8 cases (+1).