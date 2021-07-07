Nash Mills and Bennetts End buck the trend as cases rise across Dacorum
Tuesday's figures show there have been a total of 9,516 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Dacorum
The incidence rate over the seven days up to July 1, was 235.2 cases per 100,000 population.
Recorded cases have risen in all areas of Dacorum except Nash Mills and Bennetts End.
Here is a breakdown of where the confirmed cases were recorded seven days up to July 1, - according to Public Health England:
> Bovingdon and Chipperfield - 26 cases (+20)
> Boxmoor and Apsley - 29 cases (+17)
> Corner Hall - 14 cases (+7)
> Chaulden - 14 cases (+8)
> Gadebridge and Old Town - 13 cases (+6)
> Grovehill - 19 cases (+8)
> Hemel Hempstead Town - 16 cases (+4)
> Highfield - 9 cases (+2)
> Kings Langley - 9 cases (+3)
> Leverstock Green - 14 cases (up from 0-2)
> Maylands and Adeyfield - 20 cases (+16)
> Markyate, Flamstead and Gaddesden - 13 cases (+10)
> Nash Mills and Bennetts End - 9 cases (-6)
> Warners End - 19 cases (+9)
> Woodhall Farm - 15 cases (+11)
> Northchurch and Potten End - 11 cases (+2)
> Berkhamsted Town - 22 cases (+17)
> Berkhamsted West - 32 cases (+22)
> Berkhamsted South - 10 cases (+5)
> Tring West and Long Marston - 23 cases (+18)
> Tring East, Wiggington and Aldbury - 19 cases (+16)
> Tring North - 8 cases (+1).
The figures can be found on the official UK Government website for data and insights on coronavirus - coronavirus.data.gov.uk.