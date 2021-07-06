Covid-19 latest: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last 24 hours

Dacorum recorded 66 new positive Covid-19 cases today (July 6).

The total for the borough is now 9,516, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 208.7 per 100,000 population to 235.2 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending July 1).

Coronavirus stock image

In Hertfordshire, 597 new cases were recorded - the total is now 83,893.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> June 29 - 50 cases

> June 30 - 53 cases

> July 1 - 67 cases

> July 2 - 54 cases

> July 3 - 73 cases

> July 4 - 55 cases

> July 5 - 63 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 10 confirmed COVID-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, June 29, and two patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 332, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test). It has been 52 days since a death within 28 days of a COVID test has been reported in Dacorum.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 28,773 to 4,958,868. The number of deaths has risen by 37 to 128,268.

As of July 5, in the UK, 45,428,681 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 33,874,176 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 105,047 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 79,093 had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.