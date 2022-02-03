Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 275 new cases in the last 24 hours hours

Dacorum records 275 new positive Covid-19 cases today (February 3).

The total for the borough is now 40,912 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has decreased from 1,127 per 100,000 to 1,125.1 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending January 29).

Since Monday, January 31, the UK Health Security Agency has changed the way it reports coronavirus cases.

It means if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded.

The change has led to a significant rise in the number of cases recorded across the UK. For more information visit: coronavirus.data.gov.uk.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> January 27 - 211 cases

> January 28 - 242 cases

> January 29 - 188 cases

> January 30 - 207 cases

> January 31 - 1,847 cases

> February 1 - 355 cases

> February 2 - 274 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 97 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, February 1, and four patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum. The total has been revised down to 393, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 88,171 to 17,607,832, and the number of deaths has risen by 303 to 157,730.

As of February 2, in Dacorum, 119,153 (84.3%) people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, 112,228 (79.4%) people had received their second dose and 88,254 (62.5%) had received their booster.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.