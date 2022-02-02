Here's a breakdown of where Covid-19 cases are rising and falling across Dacorum

Tuesday's figures show there have been a total of 40,363 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Dacorum.

The incidence rate in Dacorum over the seven days up to January 27, was 1,095.5 cases per 100,000 population, lower than the rate per 100,000 for England, which was 1,096.3.

Weekly percentage of people with a positive COVID-19 PCR test in Dacorum up to 27.01.22 (C) Hertfordshire COVID-19 Public Dashboard

Chaulden, Hemel Hempstead Town, Maylands and Adeyfield, Markyate, Flamstead and Gaddesden, Warners End, Woodhall Farm, Berkhamsted West, Berkhamsted South and Tring West and Long Marston buck the trend as cases rise across Dacorum.

Here is a breakdown of where the confirmed cases were recorded seven days up to January 27, - according to Public Health England:

> Bovingdon and Chipperfield - 134 cases (+52). Rate per 100,000 people: 1,440.4.

> Boxmoor and Apsley - 100 cases (+14). Rate per 100,000 people: 855.

> Corner Hall - 68 cases (+18). Rate per 100,000 people: 1,103.9.

> Chaulden - 46 cases (-9). Rate per 100,000 people: 885.6.

> Gadebridge and Old Town - 53 cases (+12). Rate per 100,000 people: 942.1.

> Grovehill - 74 cases (+6). Rate per 100,000 people: 923.8.

> Hemel Hempstead Town - 129 cases (no change). Rate per 100,000 people: 1,112.1.

> Highfield - 93 cases (+18). Rate per 100,000 people: 1,158.3.

> Kings Langley - 68 cases (+9). Rate per 100,000 people: 1,291.5.

> Leverstock Green - 88 cases (+21). Rate per 100,000 people: 1,185.5.

> Maylands and Adeyfield - 81 cases (-1). Rate per 100,000 people: 1,086.7.

> Markyate, Flamstead and Gaddesden - 61 cases (-15). Rate per 100,000 people: 1,058.3.

> Nash Mills and Bennetts End - 125 cases (+8). Rate per 100,000 people: 1,225.1.

> Warners End - 61 cases (-14). Rate per 100,000 people: 907.5.

> Woodhall Farm - 65 cases (-13). Rate per 100,000 people: 1,073.1.

> Northchurch and Potten End - 50 cases (+5). Rate per 100,000 people: 910.9.

> Berkhamsted Town - 70 cases (+2). Rate per 100,000 people: 1,076.1.

> Berkhamsted West - 70 cases (-12). Rate per 100,000 people: 1,049.9.

> Berkhamsted South - 58 cases (no change). Rate per 100,000 people: 989.6.

> Tring West and Long Marston - 61 cases (-4). Rate per 100,000 people: 1,017.5.

> Tring East, Wiggington and Aldbury - 72 cases (+24). Rate per 100,000 people: 1,365.2.

> Tring North - 76 cases (+37). Rate per 100,000 people: 1,472.9.