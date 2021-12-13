Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 176 new cases in the last 24 hours

Dacorum recorded 176 new positive Covid-19 cases today (December 13).

The total for the borough is now 24,228 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has decreased from 533.3 per 100,000 population to 523 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending December 6).

The incidence rate over the last 7 days is per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending December 7).

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> December 6 - 107 cases

> December 7 - 87 cases

> December 8 - 131 cases

> December 9 - 118 cases

> December 10 - 131 cases

> December 11 - 157 cases

> December 12 - 147 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 34 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, December 7, and five patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum. The total is still 363, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

As of December 12, in the UK, 51,279,167 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 46,775,202 people had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 117,418 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 107,726 people had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.