As applications opened this week for primary, middle and junior school applications for children in Dacorum, we have put together a list of all the schools in Dacorum that currently have ‘outstanding’ ratings – according to Ofsted’s website.

We know that Ofsted ratings are important.Schools are rated in four areas: overall effectiveness; quality of education; behaviour and attitudes; personal development; and leadership and management.

All applications for primary, middle and junior school places need to be in by January 15, 2023. The easiest way to apply for a school place for September 2023 is on the Hertfordshire County Council website and complete the online application form.

1. Two Waters Primary School The school on High Ridge Close in Apsley was rated by Ofsted in December 2011

2. Brockswood Primary School The school on Shenley Road was rated by Ofsted in May 2015.

3. Victoria Church of England Infant and Nursery School The school on Prince Edward Street in Berkhamsted was rated by Ofsted in July 2009.

4. St Thomas More Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School The school on Greenway in Berkhamsted was rated by Ofsted in January 2009.