Parents of children under 11 are being reminded to apply for school places in plenty of time, as the application process opens today (November 1).

If your child is due to start primary school, or move on to junior or middle school next year, you can now go online to complete the application form. Online applications can be amended at any time before the closing date, and you can access school offers before allocation letters are received accept them online.The closing date for applications is January 15, 2023. Leaflets explaining how to apply will be sent to families of reception age children and distributed by schools to children in Year 2 in infant schools and Year 4 in first schools.

Cllr Terry Douris said: “We want every child in the county to be able to achieve their full potential, and Hertfordshire’ schools provide an excellent education to thousands of pupils. We have a good track record of getting children a place at one of their preferred schools and we understand this is really important to parents and carers.

Here is how to apply

"Last year nearly 98 percent of children in Hertfordshire were allocated one of their four ranked primary, junior or middle schools. Unfortunately, we’re not always able to completely satisfy parental preference, despite working very hard to achieve this. I would urge parents and carers to carefully consider the schools they rank, to make realistic preferences and to visit local schools before applying.”