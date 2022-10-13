The Ofsted rating of a school can mean a lot.

The school are rated in four areas: overall effectiveness; quality of education; behaviour and attitudes; personal development; and leadership and management.

We recently published an article with details about the Dacorum secondary schools that are the hardest to get a place for your child.

All applications for secondary school places need to be in by October 31, 2022.

The easiest way to apply for a school place for September 2023 is on the Hertfordshire County Council website and complete the online application form.

Online applications can be amended at any time before October 31. Here you can access your school offer before allocation letters are received and accept your school allocation online.

As the deadline for high school places in September 2023 fast approaches, here are all the schools in Dacorum that currently have ‘good’ ratings – according to Ofsted’s website.

There were no state secondary schools in the area with an outstanding rating at the time of writing.

1. The Hemel Hempstead School The Hemel Hempstead School was rated as good in October 2021

2. Kings Langley School Kings Langley School was rated as good in May 2018

3. Longdean School Longdean School was rated as good in November 2019

4. Ashlyns School Ashlyns School was rated as good in May 2018