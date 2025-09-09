The Marlowes Shopping Centre marks Alzheimer’s Month with ongoing support for the Alzheimer’s Society

The Marlowes Community Hub Alzheimer's Society Coffee Mornings.

The Marlowes Shopping Centre is proud to continue its strong support for the Alzheimer’s Society this September as part of Alzheimer’s Month, shining a light on the importance of raising awareness, offering support, and building a more dementia-friendly community.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of this commitment, The Marlowes hosts regular Alzheimer’s Society Coffee Mornings on the first Wednesday of every month. These friendly drop-in sessions take place from 10am to 12pm in the Community Hub next to Card Factory, offering visitors the chance to catch up over a coffee, seek advice, or simply chat to the team about any queries or concerns.

The monthly coffee mornings provides a safe and welcoming space for anyone affected by dementia, whether directly or through a loved one, and are a valuable opportunity for the community to come together in support of one another. The upcoming sessions will take place on Wednesday 1st October, Wednesday 5th November and Wednesday 3rd December, rounding off another year of ongoing support for this important cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Humphrey Mwanza, Centre Manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, commented: “At The Marlowes we are committed to supporting the Alzheimer’s Society and the vital work they do. Our monthly coffee mornings has become an important part of the community calendar, offering a safe, friendly and supportive environment for people to share their experiences. We are proud to continue playing our part during Alzheimer’s Month and beyond.”

For further details on events at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, visit The Marlowes website.