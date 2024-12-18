The Marlowes Shopping Centre celebrates all things Christmas

The Marlowes Shopping Centre have been celebrating the magic of Christmas this December.

Their incredibly popular free grotto has this year been decorated as Santa’s Grotto Workshop, with a retro feel to capture the imagination of visitors young and old. Guests can meet the magical Elves, enjoy toy testing and decorating, before designing their very own creative toy for the chance to win a £100 prize bundle for the best one!

The visit then concludes with a visit to Santa himself, where children can share their wishes for the Christmas season and take home a delicious tasty treat.

Whilst the experience is free, The Marlowes are asking those who would like to and are able to, to kindly contribute with a suggested donation of £5 to their charity of the year, Alzheimer’s Society.

Located in the North Mall, the Grotto is located opposite the new Christmas Shop, a one-stop destination for everything shoppers need to get festive. Pick up décor, stocking fillers, gifts and more – whatever you’re looking for.

This year The Marlowes have also seen the arrival of brand new decorations that have truly brought the magic to the centre, with the fantastic Christmas tree in Centre Court topping it all off. The tree is complete with a festive throne and light up photo frame, perfect for a picture!

Humphrey Mwanza, Centre Manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, commented: “We are so happy that The Marlowes is fully embracing the festivities this year! Our centre is looking more magical than ever, and with the arrival of the Christmas Shop and Grotto, it’s safe to say we are all embracing the merriment.

"We encourage shoppers to come along and see it for yourself, and of course drop by Santa’s Grotto Workshop, which this year is supporting Alzheimer’s Society. Thank you in advance for your support!”

For further details on events at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, visit The Marlowes website.