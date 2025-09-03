Taylor Wimpey supports sustainability at Hemel Fest 2025

Taylor Wimpey North Thames has encouraged sustainability and reduced plastic waste as Hemel Fest’s Recyclable Cups Sponsor this year.

Now in its third year, the three-day festival took place from August 8-10 and featured non-stop live music including performances from Artful Dodger and Monka on the Friday, and top tribute acts like Don’t Stop Queen Now, Ultimate Coldplay, and Complete Madness on the Saturday. On top of this, there were a variety of activities for festival attendees to take part in, including fairground rides and a bouncy castle for the little ones.

Hemel Fest saw a footfall of over 2,000 people this year. Taylor Wimpey’s sponsorship was part of its ongoing commitment to giving back to the community surrounding its developments in the area, Bovingdon Grange and Chaulden Meadows, and was used to fund the festival’s recyclable cups.

Ed Fowler, Founder of Hemel Fest, said: “Now in its third year, Hemel Fest is fast becoming a regular date for the diary and this year we had absolutely fantastic weather and Gadebridge Park was filled with people thoroughly enjoying the music, food and drinks - dancing and singing their hearts out. We are very much looking forward to doing it all over again in 2026.”

Jason Turner, Sales Manager at Taylor Wimpey North Thames said: "We're delighted to not only help fund a fun day out for the Hemel community, but also sponsor the sustainable effort to reduce the plastic waste produced by a large-scale event such as this. We hope everyone had a fantastic day at Hemel Fest and that our recyclable cups helped visitors to reduce their plastic waste.”