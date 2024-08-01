Sunnyside Rural Trust awarded coveted Green Flag Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunnyside Rural Trust (SRT) raises prestigious Green Flag Award after achieving international quality mark for its green spaces.

The news that SRT has achieved the accreditation - the international quality mark for parks and green spaces - is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team that care for the green space so that visitors and trainees alike can enjoy it.

Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme Manager, Paul Todd MBE, said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved at Sunnyside on achieving a Green Flag Award.

"The organisation’s sites are vital green spaces for communities in Hertfordshire to socialise in and enjoy being in nature.

Our trainees are proud to display the Green Flag on site

We know that staff, volunteers and trainees work tirelessly to maintain the high standards of the Green Flag Award, everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.

SRT CEO, Keely Siddiqui-Charlick, said: “It’s a real reflection of the wonderful space we have created at Hemel Food Garden and should be celebrated by all involved including trainees, staff and volunteers plus the local community.”

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.