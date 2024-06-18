Tring pub recognised by popular ale group's design awards for its £300k makeover

By James Lowson
Published 19th Jun 2024, 00:01 BST
A pub in Tring is among the venues up and down the country that were recognised in a popular group’s annual design awards event.

The Bell in Tring, which was subject to a £300,000 makeover in 2023, was Commended in the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Pub Design Awards.

A judging panel representing the popular beer group was impressed with the new equipment and cleanup job completed at the Hertfordshire pub.

It was Commended in what has been described as an always competitive Refurbishment category.

The Bell reopened last year, after a £300,000 refurb

Each year CAMRA celebrates the pub that has completed the best renovation. The group advises that this can range from a complete gutting and replacement, to enhancing the design of what was originally in the pub. As with the other awards, the judges are looking for originality and imagination in the way the building is treated.

Chair of the Pub Design Awards judging panel, Andrew Davison, said: “Once again, the Pub Design Awards’ judges have had a hard job in selecting the winners from the entries submitted. Despite the pressures the hospitality industry is under, we are pleased to report that people are still prepared to invest time, money, and resources into conserving their buildings, and upgrading them to meet the latest challenges.

“Our Pub Design Awards recognise the high standards of flair and imagination which have gone into these projects, and the ambitious craftsmanship involved in the repair and conservation work. Despite everything thrown at it, we believe that the pub has a key role to play in our communities, and that it will continue to flourish as an institution. The high quality of the entries for these Awards provides evidence to support that belief.”

In Buckinghamshire, Hall and Woodhouse in Taplow, was awarded Highly Commended in the New Build category.

New equipment was installed during the makeover

CAMRA’s awards director Laura Emson adds: “It is only right that the blood, sweat and tears poured into these pubs is celebrated. I would like to raise a glass to all these award-worthy pubs!

“We hope beer-lovers across the country will seek out these breathtaking examples of how beautiful UK pubs can be, if given the appropriate love and care these much-loved establishments truly deserve.”

