A Chipperfield business has been recognised at the National Landscape Awards after they transformed a blank garden.

Managing director James Scott and his team took a new build property’s garden and created a haven near Woburn.

The Garden Company, which is based in Chipperfield Garden Centre, won a Design Excellence award and a Domestic Garden Construction award for their efforts.

Pictured: The transformed garden created by The Garden Company

James said that it was wonderful to be rewarded for their hard work and commitment to creating bespoke, handcrafted spaces that people love to spend time in.

James added: “We really appreciate the recognition for our design creativity and landscaping craftsmanship with these awards.”

The judging panel said that the project’s highlights were the fire pit, water feature, glass house and secluded seating area.

