Kings Langley will hold its first-ever beer and fizz festival on Friday (September 30) for three days of fun with more than 24 ales and a selection of champagne and sparkling wine on offer.

From Friday to Sunday (October 2), All Saints Church in Church Lane will transform into a community space, with a bar and music for attendees.

Dozens of local businesses have also pledged to sponsor different aspects of the event.

Fr James McDonald and festival organiser Chris Hughes

Profits from the event will go to Dacorum charity DENS and All Saints Church.

There will also be cider, lager and soft drinks available, as well as a selection of alcohol-free options and food stalls.

Organiser Chris Hughes said: “This is the first time we’ve undertaken the ambitious task of holding a Beer and Fizz Festival in the village, but it’s shaping up very nicely.”

The festival will start on Friday

He added: “We have a strong team of volunteers already willing to help but I’d appeal for anyone who would like to donate some of their time to help man the bar to get in touch!”

Visitors will be charged £4 for entry and kids will go free.

People will be asked to pay a £5 deposit for a commemorative pint glass and anyone who wants to keep the glass will have their deposit donated to DENS.

The event will be split into two over-18 days from 12pm-11pm on Friday and Saturday.