Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre is encouraging residents to take up a new fitness challenge this month.

The contest, which is open to everyone and free to enter, will see teams of two challenged to a HIIT class.

Participants will have the chance to be named the ultimate FORTIS champions and win prizes including £500 cash, an Everyone Active annual membership and a luxury spa day and overnight stay for two.

Pictured: Ben Shephard

The competition will have the team completing a series of high-octane, low-impact challenges against others in the Southeast.

People will make their way up the leaderboard by collecting points awarded for time spent exercising in each individual’s heart rate zone.

By doing this, effort is measured rather than fitness level, meaning that anyone can win.

On November 12, TV superstar Ben Shephard will host the FORTIS Championship final at Harrow Lodge Everyone Active Leisure Centre.

He said: “The FORTIS, powered by Speedflex class really is a HIIT workout like no other. I look forward to seeing who steps forward to take on the FORTIS Championships and wish all challengers the best of luck.”

The contest will start on Monday (September 26) with special edition Challenge Classes taking place weekly at the Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre, FORTIS studio.

The challenge is open to anyone from 18-80+ and you do not need to be an Everyone Active member to join in.

To enter, sign up your team of two, by booking two spaces in a Challenge Class via the Everyone Active app.