Residents refute Lidl claims that new Tring store was 'overwhelmingly welcomed'

Tring residents have disputed Lidl’s claims that a new store in the town would be overwhelmingly welcomed by the community.

A recent survey conducted by the supermarket giants suggested that 2,000 residents supported the opening of a supermarket off Sears Drive. But that does not tell the whole story say residents.

When the international company first submitted a planning proposal to Dacorum Borough Council, over 100 residents spoke out against the proposals.

An artist's impression of the new Tring store

Common concerns raised about the proposals were extra traffic that would be using a track road and the potential loss of business for stores in Tring town centre.

Some residents supported the idea, stating a new budget supermarket in Tring would save them having to drive to Aylesbury for cheap groceries.

Lidl GB’s plans would see a new supermarket built in Tring covering 1,251sqm which would include an in-store bakery.

Also included in the plans are solar panels on the supermarket roof and two rapid electric vehicle charging points.

Lidl’s current application, which can be accessed on the council website here, is an amendment following the local backlash to the original plans, and comments from the local authority which indicated it would be rejected.

Lidl representatives attended a Tring Town Council meeting in November where the German retail company admitted it could not alleviate all the concerns raised with the initial application.

One resident contacted The Hemel Hempstead Gazette stating: “They cannot overcome the fact that placing a store on the site is inconsistent with the borough's local plan, which identifies other more suitable locations. They also cannot overcome the traffic issues which the proposed location would create.”

She also mentioned that initially the site was earmarked for smaller businesses to use as part of an agreement Cala Homes had with the council. An enforcement action was issued by the council against the developer when it could no longer fulfill that commitment.

The need for a Lidl store in Tring has also been challenged by some residents who point to the fact a new supermarket from the same retailer will be constructed in nearby Berkhamsted.

Speaking about the results of the survey which was conducted via a leafleting campaign.

Lidl GB’s regional head of property, Jason Buckley, said: “We are delighted by the really positive response from the local community with the overwhelming majority of respondents supporting the plans. We would like to thank everyone that has taken the time to send us their feedback.

“This positive development follows further consultation with the community, with comments and feedback all considered within the latest planning application. We’re also pleased to confirm that the new plans, which are due to be submitted shortly, fully address comments received on the previous application.

“If approved, the store will create around 40 new jobs for local people, whilst offering easy access to Lidl’s best-value offer, widening customer choice in Tring and helping local residents with the rising cost of living.”

