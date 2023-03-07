Plans for a new Lidl store in Tring have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from the local community.

Nearly 2,000 residents were in favour of the plans for a new discount supermarket on land off Icknield Way, citing increased local shopping choice to help with the rising cost of living, enhanced competition, convenience, and the new jobs the scheme would provide.

The plans from Lidl GB outline a stylish new supermarket with a 1,251sq m sales area featuring Lidl’s much-loved in-store bakery and customer toilets with baby changing facilities.

An artist's impression of the new Tring store

The store will also include two rapid electric vehicle charging points, solar panels on the roof to provide some of the store’s energy requirements and a system that uses warmth from the refrigeration units to heat the store.

Following previous feedback from local residents, the external landscaping has been increased to create a new area of green space and tree planting alongside Sears Drive. Red brick is being used on the façade in keeping with the surrounding area.

Lidl GB’s regional head of property, Jason Buckley, said: “We are delighted by the really positive response from the local community with the overwhelming majority of respondents supporting the plans. We would like to thank everyone that has taken the time to send us their feedback.

“This positive development follows further consultation with the community, with comments and feedback all considered within the latest planning application. We’re also pleased to confirm that the new plans, which are due to be submitted shortly, fully address comments received on the previous application.

“If approved, the store will create around 40 new jobs for local people, whilst offering easy access to Lidl’s best-value offer, widening customer choice in Tring and helping local residents with the rising cost of living.”

The plans can be viewed on Lidl’s dedicated Tring store website and anyone wishing to discuss the proposals can call 0800 089 0361 or get in touch by email.

