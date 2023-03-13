High value items of well-known brands stolen in burglary at Hemel beauty store

High value items of well known brands were stolen in a burglary at a Hemel Hempstead beauty store over the weekend.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a business burglary at Hemel’s Sally Beauty on Chancerygate Business Centre, Whiteleaf Road, between 9pm on Saturday (11 March) and 10.30am on Sunday (12 March).

It is reported that entry was gained to the property and several high value items were stolen, including hairdryers, curlers, straighteners and other items featuring well-known brands.

Detective Sergeant Yolanda Morales-Willis, who is investigating, said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing for anyone who may have information that could assist our investigation to please come forward.

“The items that were stolen from the property were all new and boxed, and I’m therefore asking that if you see these items for sale online or in person to please contact us.

“If you have any information, or saw anyone acting suspiciously around the area at this time, please email me at [email protected]”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/20571/23. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.