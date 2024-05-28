New Mulligans centre to open in Hemel Hempstead with 18-hole crazy golf course, table tennis, and electro-darts
Today (28 May), Adventure Leisure announced it was opening a new site in central Hemel Hempstead.
Under its Mulligans brand, the new centre will have a custom-built, 18-hole crazy golf course designed with a gaming theme. Adventure Leisure has revealed that the holes will reference beloved games like Monopoly, Lego and Hot Wheels, as well as holes themed around superheroes, dreams and toy shops.
Other activities that will be at the new site, which is scheduled to open in July will be electro-darts, ping pong, pool, virtual reality games, and an arcade zone with over 50 games.
Adventure Leisure also says it will be the first of its Mulligans sites to offer a contactless top up card that can be used on arcade games.
Mulligans Hemel is taking over the former Jarman Square sites of Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito and Bella Italia, and will cover 15,000 sq ft. Adventure Leisure is actively recruiting staff to work at the site and claims the new business venture has created 25 jobs.
Adventure Leisure has described the soon-to-open arcade zone as its biggest to date and is offering discounts to people in Hemel Hempstead.
The company is inviting interested parties to register to its newsletter between 1 June and 7 July to receive a 50% discount bookable games and golf sessions. More information can be found on the Mulligans website here. Another promotion deal will see one guest win a £50 voucher for the venue.
Mulligans will also have a cocktail bar and restaurant, Adventure Leisure says there will be parts of the site dedicated to birthdays and group bookings.
Adventure Leisure’s chief operating officer, Stephen Brown, said: “We can’t wait to bring Mulligans to the heart of Hemel Hempstead this July. The venue designs are incredible, and the arcade zones and contactless cards are an exciting first for the brand. Mulligans Hemel is going to be the place to be this summer holidays, with some exciting early discounts to help welcome the local community. We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone through the doors in July and beyond.”
The Adventure Leisure group currently has 12 Mulligans sites across the UK.