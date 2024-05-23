Dacorum house prices increased more than East of England average show Land Registry stats
and live on Freeview channel 276
The average Dacorum house price was £446,510 in March as Land Registry figures show a 1.7 per cent increase on February.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the East of England where prices increased 0.5 per cent, and Dacorum district was above the 0.7 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Dacorum fell by £13,000 – putting the area 33rd among the East of England’s 45 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in East Cambridgeshire, where property prices increased on average by 10.6 per cent, to £355,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Hertsmere lost 9.9 per cent of their value, giving an average price of £470,000.
Meanwhile, first time buyers in Dacorum spent an average of £352,700 on their property – £9,600 less than a year ago, but £39,900 more than in March 2019.
By comparison, former homeowners paid £524,200 on average in March – 48.6 per cent more than first time buyers.
In terms of property types, flats saw the biggest rise in property prices in Dacorum in March – they increased 2.7 per cent, to £275,568 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by two per cent.
How do property prices in Dacorum compare?
Buyers paid 30.6 per cent more than the average price in the East of England (£342,000) in March, for a property in Dacorum. Across the East of England, property prices are high compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £283,000.
The most expensive properties in the East of England were in St Albans – £576,000 on average, and 1.3 times the price as in Dacorum. St Albans properties cost 2.7 times the price as homes in Great Yarmouth (£212,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were those in Kensington and Chelsea.