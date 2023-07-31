Grant & Stone Electrical Wholesalers, which has a branch on Saracen Industrial Estate, is up for two prestigious Electrical Wholesaler Awards, and is now encouraging customers and those working in the trades to vote for them.

The national awards recognise excellence in the electrical sector, celebrating everything from outstanding wholesalers to exceptional professionals. Grant & Stone is through to the voting stage in the Best Wholesaler: 6-25 Branches and Best Customer Service categories, and is up against other companies from across the country.

These categories called for Grant & Stone to highlight the diversity and innovation in its product range, any measures that the company has put in place to deal with industry changes and the outstanding customer service it offers to customers.

It is now down to the public and customers to vote for Grant & Stone to be shortlisted for the next round when a judging panel of industry professionals will select the winners. Voting can be made via the Electrical Wholesaler Awards website - https://electricalwholesalerawards.co.uk/vote/.

Darren House, Managing Director of Grant & Stone’s electrical wholesaler division, commented:

"We are absolutely delighted to have advanced to the voting stage of the Electrical Wholesaler Awards, which highlight the outstanding standards within our industry. Providing high-quality products and delivering exceptional customer service is at the heart of everything we do, and this recognition is a testament to the dedication of our entire team.

“As a company committed to excellence, we are encouraging our customers and local tradespeople to vote for us and, in advance, thank them for their support.”

Voting closes at the beginning of August.