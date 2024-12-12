Entrepreneur shines in global spotlight: CEO of Tiger Cleaning in Hemel Hempstead featured in the New York Post

Alex Williams - CEO of Tiger Cleaning

Alex Williams, CEO of the award-winning Tiger Cleaning Enterprise in Hemel Hempstead, has achieved a significant milestone by being featured in the prestigious New York Post.

This remarkable recognition underscores the outstanding leadership and vision that have driven the company to new heights in the cleaning industry.

Tiger Cleaning, renowned for its impeccable 5-star reputation on Google and a perfect 10 rating on Checkatrade, has been setting benchmarks in both commercial and residential cleaning services across the South East of England. Under Alex’s stewardship, the company was recently crowned the "Best Commercial Cleaning Company 2024 - South East of England" and nominated as a finalist for the West London Business Awards 2025.

Alex Williams featured on NY post

In the New York Post feature, Alex Williams shared insights into Tiger Cleaning’s journey, emphasizing the hard work, dedication, and innovation that have propelled the business to the forefront of the cleaning industry. The article also celebrated the team’s commitment to excellence, highlighting how their meticulous attention to detail and customer satisfaction have garnered widespread acclaim.

Reflecting on the feature, Alex expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, “Being highlighted in one of the world’s most renowned and respected publications is truly a prestigious honour. This recognition underscores the incredible work of our team at Tiger Cleaning, who continuously strive for excellence in everything they do.”

Alex also took the opportunity to thank the company’s supporters, saying, “We’re deeply grateful to everyone who has supported us on this journey. This feature is not just about me but a testament to the collective efforts of our team. Together, we will continue to set the standard for outstanding service and innovation in the cleaning industry.”

The recognition by the New York Post adds another feather to the cap of Tiger Cleaning, a company that has consistently exemplified excellence, professionalism, and a commitment to redefining industry standards.

With a proven track record, numerous accolades, and now global recognition, Tiger Cleaning is not only a leader in the South East of England but also a shining example of how dedication and teamwork can lead to international acclaim.

As the company continues to expand its footprint, Alex Williams and his team are poised to reach even greater heights, solidifying their place as a household name in the cleaning industry.