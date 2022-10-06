Dog massage therapy centre Safe Hands in Hemel Hempstead wins at 2022’s Best Businesswomen Awards
The awards were held at the Hilton Wembley
Hemel Hempstead businesswoman Karen Young has won at Best Businesswomen Awards 2022.
Karen, who owns Safe Hands Canine Massage, won the Animal Services award and received a silver award in the Customer Services category in the UK-wide competition on Friday (September 30).
Safe Hands Canine Massage provides massage therapy and exercise programmes for dogs which help them move with more freedom and less pain.
Karen is thrilled to be recognised at a national level for the work she does.
She said: “Helping our amazing dogs lead happier, healthier lives and supporting their owners with advice during the sessions and on my website makes every day a good day.”
The judges commented that Karen’s business shone through, offering a unique and much-needed service for dogs, saying that she is a great example of an amazing caring therapist with a clear drive and passion for her business.