Hemel Hempstead businesswoman Karen Young has won at Best Businesswomen Awards 2022.

Karen, who owns Safe Hands Canine Massage, won the Animal Services award and received a silver award in the Customer Services category in the UK-wide competition on Friday (September 30).

Safe Hands Canine Massage provides massage therapy and exercise programmes for dogs which help them move with more freedom and less pain.

Pictured: Karen Young at the awards in London

Karen is thrilled to be recognised at a national level for the work she does.

She said: “Helping our amazing dogs lead happier, healthier lives and supporting their owners with advice during the sessions and on my website makes every day a good day.”