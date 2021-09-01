Hemel Hempstead woman named as finalist in Best Business Women Awards

A businesswoman from Hemel Hempstead has been shortlisted for the Best Business Women Awards 2021.

Karen Young, from Safe Hands Clinical Canine Massage, has been named as a finalist in the Animal Services Category of the Best Business Women Awards.

Safe Hands has been helping local dogs live and move more easily and with less pain through massage therapy and body training since 2017.

The Best Business Women Awards are designed to recognise the achievement of those women across a wide range industries.

Karen said: "I am thrilled to be recognised as a finalist in these prestigious awards.

"When I set up Safe Hands I wanted to be just that for our dogs, a safe pair of hands to help them through life. I have found ways to support my clients even through a global pandemic.

"I love that I can change a dog’s life for the better and being recognised for this contribution is totally incredible."

The Best Business Women Awards finalists is an amazing line up of incredible business women from across the globe.

Pushing through the pandemic, these women continued to drive their businesses forwards.

The judges were impressed of the creativity, tenacity and great business acumen demonstrated in the finalists selected.

Debbie Gilbert, organiser of The Best Business Women Awards, said The 7th year of these prestigious awards has proved to be the most challenging for business owners worldwide.

"The entries were judged by a panel of business experts who had a tough job reading hundreds of entries.

"To be a finalist in this competition is a major achievement and a mark of quality. All our finalists either win a Silver or Gold Award.

"The businesswomen selected have been chosen for their business acumen, determination, creativity, and tenacity. All our finalists are all shining examples of being successful entrepreneurs who have proved their success to our judges."