Grab lunch in a flash as the chain trials high-street meal deals with drinks and snacks 🥪

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pret A Manger will trial high-street meal deals from September 2025

The deal will include options like a croissant and drink or sandwich, drink, and crisps

The chain will test different price points; we estimate it will be priced around £5–£6.50

The move aims to compete with supermarket meal deals and attract lunchtime trade

Pret continues expanding, with 717 stores globally and plans for more UK and US locations

A popular sandwich and coffee chain is bringing a familiar favourite of supermarket shoppers straight to the high street, with plans to launch its own meal deals in the coming months.

Pret A Manger’s move aims to make lunchtime both simpler and better value for customers, while giving the brand a competitive edge in a crowded market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From next week (commencing Monday, September 15), Pret will trial meal deals at selected branches, offering options such as a croissant and a drink, or a sandwich, drink, and crisps.

The initiative is part of Pret’s wider strategy to provide strong value while driving footfall during the crucial lunchtime period.

The concept is well known in supermarkets, where chains like Tesco have offered their iconic meal deals for years.

But Pret is hoping to bring a fresh twist by combining freshly made sandwiches, snacks, and drinks with the convenience of a high-street grab-and-go experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

How much will a Pret meal deal cost?

The chain will test different price points to see which deals appeal most to its customers, with CEO Pano Christou saying the trial is focused on “offering great value for money” as the company looks to expand.

“Our priority will be to drive transactions and sustainable growth by making Pret an easy choice for everyday lunch,” he added.

Tesco recently increased the price of its meal deal by 25p as food inflation continues to impact on the sector. The price of a standard Tesco deal rose from £3.60 to £3.85 for Clubcard holders, and from £4 to £4.25 without a Clubcard.

The price of Tesco’s premium meal deal also increased, climbing from £5 to £5.50 with a Clubcard, and from £5.50 to £6 without.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pret has offered other value bundles in the past, like the now discontinued Made Simple baguette deal for £5 which also came with a packet of crisps or popcorn.

That promotion was launched in 2023 to offer more value during the cost-of-living crisis, but could Pret's meal deals fall within a similar price range?

A £5.50–£6.50 price point seems most likely, and Pret will almost certainly offer a lower price for members of its Club Pret subscription service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meal deal news comes after the company reported a big loss last year, due to accounting adjustments made by its owner JAB, which bought Pret in 2018.

Despite that reported loss, Pret opened more shops in the past year, growing its portfolio to 717 stores worldwide. The chain plans to expand further in the UK and US, especially in busy city centres and travel hubs.

Christou estimates Pret could expand from 500 UK sites to as many as 1,500, including new roadside locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For consumers, the introduction of meal deals could give Pret another option for people grabbing lunch, offering a ready-made alternative to supermarket choices.

As competition on the high street increases, the move reflects Pret’s efforts to attract more lunchtime trade. The trial deals are set to give shoppers the chance to pick up a complete meal quickly, without visiting a supermarket.

If you have a food and drink story to share with us, we’d love to hear from you. You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.