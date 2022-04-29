Dunstable star excited by lead role in Footloose the Musical at nearby Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Josh Hawkins has been starring as Ren McCormack in the latest UK tour of Footloose.

The Guildford School of Acting graduate is very familiar with Aylesbury having performed at the ever-popular venue in a Whistle Down The Wind production.

The latest take on the 1980s classic comes to the Waterside Theatre on 10 May running until 14 May.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Hawkins in Footloose (photo by Mark Senior)

Josh said: “My form tutor from High School who I still keep in touch with, old performing friends, family and family friends are all going to be there, so

I’m super excited to get back and show them all what a great show we’ve got.”

He’s also excited about the prospect of returning to his favourite childhood spots in Bedfordshire.

Josh added: I wasn’t really that into restaurants growing up, other than TGI Friday’s. But there was a pub called The Green Man in Offley that

Footloose the Musical 2022, photo by Mark Senior

I go back to every now and then when I go and visit my mum back home.

"When I was a kid we actually used to go to a pub called the Fancott, which had a huge play area, a football pitch and train

ride that us kids could go on while we were waiting for our food.

"I remember having an early birthday there and booking out the entire place. Just good, simple food and a lot of memories.”

Josh Hawkins in action, photo by Mark Senior