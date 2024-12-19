The Marlowes supports Alzheimer’s Society with charity wrapping event

The Marlowes Shopping Centre are once again showing their support for their chosen charity of the year, Alzheimer’s Society, with festive wrapping and collections.

On Friday 20th December from 11am – 3pm, the Community Hub, located off Centre Court, will be host to a charity gift wrapping service. Those finishing off their Christmas shopping at The Marlowes and around town can bring their items to the friendly team, who will wrap up gifts of all shapes and sizes, for a small donation to Alzheimer’s Society.

The gifts will be priced at £1.50 for small, £2 for medium and £2.50 for large, perfect for adding a festive touch if shoppers are in a rush (or if wrapping is not their forte!).

In addition, The Marlowes are also asking for donations to this fantastic charity for deliveries to local care homes, to put a smile on the faces of those who may not have family or friends to spend Christmas with. A fantastic haul of items have already been donated to the box, located outside Deichmann, however additional items are still needed for those who would like to and are able to donate. This includes, slippers, socks, cuddly toys, games, biscuits and chocolates, gift sets, scarves and gloves.

Alzheimer's Donation Box

The team from The Marlowes will be delivering the items on Monday 23rd December, with a second drop to be made in the new year to give people the opportunity to donate unwanted Christmas gifts to those who would appreciate them.

Humphrey Mwanza, Centre Manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, commented “We would like to express our huge thanks to those who have donated to our Alzheimer’s Society donation box this Christmas, and to our volunteers who will be assisting with our charity wrapping event on Friday 20th December. All items and money donated to this fantastic charity plays a huge part in supporting vulnerable people in our community. We encourage shoppers to stop by and get their gifts wrapped by our team and to drop any items they have in to us before our delivery day on Monday 23rd December. Thank you so much in advance for your generosity.”

For further details on events at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, visit The Marlowes website.