Pygmy Owl

Our next meeting is on Monday January 6, and will be held in the Chipperfield Village Hall, Chipperfield WD4 9BS. On this occasion, we will have a talk by Roy Atkins entitled ‘Finland and Norway'.

We are very fortunate to have Roy, a very experienced Speyside Wildlife guide, speak to us again. Roy will talk to us about the amazing birds and animals of Scandinavia.

Doors will open at 7.15pm, the meeting will start at 7.45pm and finish at around 9.45pm.

Our next outing is a car share trip on Monday 13th January to Lemsford Springs and Ellenbrook Fields, Hatfield.

Lemsford Springs is a 10 acre nature reserve in the Lea valley, notable for its shallow lagoons, meadows, hedgerows, marsh and willow woodland. Whilst Ellenbrook Fields is a 400 acre nature park on what was once part of the former de Havilland airfield at Hatfield.

Details can be found on our website, or please contact Axel.

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether experienced or a novice to birding, RSPB members or not.

So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting https://group.rspb.org.uk/hemelhempstead/ or, by contacting Mary on 01442 264752. For outing details contact Axel on 01442 257856.

We look forward to welcoming you to our monthly meetings.