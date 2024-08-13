New yoga studio in Berkhamsted offering £5 classes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Berkhamsted’s longest standing Yoga Studio, BAY YOGA is set to re-open in a brand new location in the heart of Berkhamsted. To celebrate the opening, the studio will be hosting a series of taster classes on Saturday 31 August and Sunday 1 September for just £5!

Located on the High Street (Norman House, 207- 209, High street, Berkhamsted) the new studio will formally open in August 2024 under the new direction/ownership of local instructor, Kulan Kandasamy.

Kulan has been practicing yoga for more than 18 years and became a qualified instructor in 2023. Since discovering Yoga, Kulan has become passionate about sharing his love of yoga with the local community. Kulan has taken over ownership of BAY YOGA Studio from Cathy Haworth who founded the studio 13 years ago and cultivated its vibrant, close-knit community into what it is today. Kulan expressed, "It is an honour to continue Cathy's legacy and bring people together through the powerful practice of yoga."

To celebrate the launch and welcome new people into the new studio, BAY YOGA will be hosting a series of taster classes on Saturday 31 August and Sunday 1 September for just £5. Across the weekend there will be a choice of 12 classes to attend for just £5, including beginners yoga, pilates, yin, sound healing and gong baths. This will be an opportunity for people to explore the beautiful new space, meet the instructors, and enjoy some refreshments and special promotions.

Commenting on the studio opening, Kulan said: “At BAY YOGA Studio, our mission is to create a welcoming space where individuals of all backgrounds and experience levels can come together to practice yoga, find balance, and nourish their mind, body and spirit. Whether you are a seasoned yogi or just beginning your journey, you will find a home in our studio.”

Kulan continued: “Our team of over 14 dedicated and experienced instructors are passionate about guiding our students through a variety of classes, from invigorating Vinyasa flows to calming Yin practices. We also offer specialized workshops, meditation sessions, and holistic wellness programs designed to support overall well-being.”

Following opening weekend classes, an intro offer of 21 days of unlimited yoga for just £21 will be available. For those who wish to continue their exploring what BAY YOGA has to offer, a range of attendance options will be available - including a single class for £18, a six-class pass for £96, and monthly memberships starting from £59 a month.

The taster class schedule is below and classes are available to book now at bayoga.co.uk for just £5 each.

Saturday 31 August

8:00-10:30am - Ashtanga Mysore with Caroline Barranco

10:45-11:30am - Introduction to Ashtanga with Jayne Wilton

12:00 - 12:45pm - Vinyasa with Katrina Fowler

1:15- 2:00pm - Pilates with Beth Lomax

2:30- 3:15pm - Beginners Yoga with Kulan Kandasamy

4:00-5:00pm - Yin and Sound with Molly Chinner

5:30 - 7:00pm - Kirtan and Music with Molly Chinner

Sunday 1 September

9:30-10:30am - Vinyasa Flow with Helen Shaw

10:45-11:45am - Beginners Yoga with Kulan Kandasamy

12:15-1:15pm - Power Hour with David Litchfield

4:30-5:30pm -Yin Yoga with Eleanor Langton

6:00-7:30pm - Gong Bath with Mark Owen-Ward

To find out more or to book a class visit bayoga.co.uk or contact [email protected]