Love, lies and laughter as Much Ado About Nothing comes to Hemel Hempstead

The timeless wit and romance of William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing will enchant audiences once more as Hemel Hempstead Theatre Company presents a fresh and captivating production of this beloved classic.

The show will run from 18th to 21st September at The Boxmoor Playhouse promising an experience filled with laughter, intrigue, and heartfelt moments.

Much Ado About Nothing is one of Shakespeare's most enduring comedies, weaving together tales of love, deception, and redemption.

Set in an English country house in 1919, when a band of officers and men return at the end of the First World War, the play follows the tumultuous courtship between the sharp-tongued Beatrice and the charming Benedick, alongside the romantic entanglements of the young lovers Hero and Claudio. With its blend of humour and drama, the story explores the complexities of relationships and the misunderstandings that often accompany them.

Simon Vyvyan and Mariam Gaballa-Gill play Benedick and Beatrice

Directed by Maggie Harvey, this production, which will be presented with an interesting thrust stage, brings a contemporary flair to Shakespeare's classic while maintaining its timeless appeal. The director's innovative approach highlights the play's enduring relevance and showcases the versatility of Shakespeare's work in speaking to modern audiences.

Maggie said: "We are thrilled to bring Much Ado About Nothing to our stage. This production is a celebration of Shakespeare's genius and the joy of live theatre. Our cast and crew have poured their hearts into this show, and we can't wait to share it with the community."

Tickets for Much Ado About Nothing are now available and can be purchased online at www.hhtheatreco.com or by calling 0333 666 3366. They are available from £17 to £19 with concessions available for certain performances.

For media enquiries, please call 07863 227132 or email [email protected]