It's full steam ahead at the Galleria this Summer!

Train and Track Play

The Galleria, Hatfield, is delighted to welcome families to the centre during the school Summer holidays, to enjoy Train and Track play sessions.

From Monday 18th August to Sunday 24th August, ‘Train and Track Play’ will be setting up their huge play track and trains in the ex-GAP unit next to Moss.

Train and Track Play is an organised session for children to integrate and socialise with other children through playing with toy trains and cars.

There will be 6 sessions each day between 10.15am and 5.05pm. Each session will be £6.50 per child (adults free). This will include a SEND session running from 12:35pm to 1:35pm on each event day.

Booking is advised, but there will be limited spaces each session for those that turn up on the day. To book please visit https://www.trainandtrackplay.co.uk/copy-of-sessions-times

Families can also enjoy the wonderfully fun jungle themed soft play area, Get Wild on their visit. Sessions can be prebooked via The Galleria website or via the kiosk on arrival.

Anthony Greener, Retail Manager at The Galleria says: “We are super excited to be welcoming Train and Track play to The Galleria this Summer. We hope families will enjoy spending time playing with the huge array of trains on their impressive track”.

For more information about what’s on visit https://thegalleria.co.uk/