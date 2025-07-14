Hatfield-based ‘Diamond Gymnastics Club’ to run summer pop-up at The Galleria

The Galleria, Hatfield, is excited to announce a new pop-up that will run during the school Summer holidays with Diamond Gymnastics Club.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Thursday 24th July and on Wednesdays and Thursdays throughout the Summer, the Hatfield-based club will be running gymnastics classes from The Galleria.

Children aged 6 months up to 9 years are invited to take part, with no previous experience of gymnastics required. It’s the perfect opportunity for little ones to learn a new skill or for those who love the sport already, to get involved in a new fun environment!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full schedule of dates and times is below and there are a variety of sessions on offer. Parents are invited to either pre-book or pay on the day. Prices start from £3.50 up to £5.50 for prebooked slots, with an additional £1 charge for walk-ups. Walk-ups are subject to availability so prebooking is advised. Sessions can be secured via https://diamond-gymnastics-club.pembee.app/.

Diamond Gymnastics

Operational times and days

July – 24th, 30th & 31st

August - 6th, 7th, 13th, 14th, 20th, 21st, 27th, 28th

Daily operational times – 9:30am to 2:15pm (plusextra ‘cheerleading’ sessions on Thursdays from 2:30pm-3pm).

Diamond Gymnastics Club was founded by Georgia Foster in 2016. They began with a handful of equipment in a local sports hall. Seven years on and the club has evolved into a thriving gymnastics community with its own purpose-built facility, featuring a sprung floor, bars, beam, and vault area.

Their ethos is to offer classes that can cater to all children, from beginner to advanced level, and they are proud to have nurtured four squads to competitive level, who represent Diamond Gymnastics at external competitions three times a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are a core part of the local community too; they’re involved in the Happy Camps programme, which offers gymnastics camps during the Easter, Summer and Christmas holidays. Plus, they are a proud member of the Herts Card community, helping to make gymnastics more affordable and accessible for everyone.

Anthony Greener, Retail Manager at The Galleria says: “We are very excited to be welcoming Diamond Gymnastics Club to The Galleria this Summer. It’s an exciting brand for us to be working with, and to be offering a fun activity for either complete beginners or children with gymnastics experience to get involved in. They provide such an amazing service in the local community and it’s great to know that their summer pop-up might nurture new or existing talent here at The Galleria. We hope families will get involved and create new memories with their little ones right here in the heart of Hatfield this Summer.

Georgia Foster, Founder of Diamond Gymnastics says: “We’re thrilled to be working with The Galleria this Summer, and to be bringing our gymnastics school to a new venue. It’s exciting to welcome new and existing families to get involved in our classes, some of which involve parents too! We love to nurture new talent in little ones and see them grow in confidence. We’re proud to be able to bring this activity to the scheme and hope people will get involved to see what’s on offer.”

For more information about what’s on visit https://thegalleria.co.uk/