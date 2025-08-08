Cast and creatives revealed for sci-fi horror, The Void

Thunder Road Theatre, in association with Watford Palace Theatre, proudly announce the cast and creative team for its hotly anticipated new production The Void - a thrilling sci-fi horror story created for the stage, visiting two venues in Hertfordshire this Autumn.

The show will tour to BEAM Hertford on Tuesday 9 – Wednesday 10 September, followed by Watford Palace Theatre on Friday 3 – Saturday 4 October.

Following the success of their critically acclaimed show Shock Horror: A Ghost Story, Thunder Road returns with their most ambitious production to date - fusing multimedia, illusion, cinematic design and live performance to plunge audiences into an otherworldly nightmare.

Eight million miles from Earth, a mysterious distress call crackles through the ether and draws Flint, a haunted space ranger, towards the Odyssey – an ageing research vessel in the grip of a nightmare. Boarding the craft, he finds a failing ship, a missing crew, and a deadly force running out of control…

The Void is a chilling sci-fi horror created for the stage – a decaying future of desperate humans, all-seeing AI, and memories of a distant, dangerous past. Combining powerful illusions, atmospheric projections and a creeping sense of dread, this story asks… what are you afraid of?

Writer and Director Ryan Simons, known for blending horror, drama and cinema, will act in the production as the enigmatic scientist, Blair. Simons’ film and television credits include Seizure, Demon Eye, Eastenders and Spooks.

Joining Simons on stage as the haunted space ranger, Flint, is Alex Moran, Thunder Road founder and producer, whose credits include the UK/Ireland & South Africa tour of War Horse (National Theatre) and Quality Street (Northern Broadsides).

The voice of the ship’s omnipresent AI, Nova, is recorded by celebrated stage and screen actor Olwen May (Happy Valley, The Bay). Further voiceover artists are: Sophie Mensah (The Cage, BBC) as Phebus, Clementina Allende Iriarte (The Farmer and the Clown, Bristol Old Vic), as Malek, Kanfing Camara (Violating Peace, Mad World), Alexa Lee (Casualty, Eastenders, BBC)as XI, and Nimisha Odedra (Silo, Apple TV) as Ru.

Steve Marmion (Watford Palace Theatre, Soho Theatre) joins as dramaturg, and award-winning designer Caitlin Mawhinney (National Theatre, Leeds Playhouse) leads the visual world of the show, with an eerie sound design by Nick Sagar (Horrible Histories, Awful Auntie, Jungle Book) and lighting from Andrew Crofts, who returns following his work on Shock Horror. Composer Ben Parsons - Emmy-nominated for The Hidden Lives of Pets - provides a cinematic score.

Thunder Road will collaborate with magic double act Jay & Joss of Fine Entertainments for illusion design - the team behind magic consultancy on Britain’s Got Talent and winners of the Magic Circle Champions of Stage Illusion 2024 award.

The show’s visual storytelling is amplified through filmed sequences by Director of Photography Dave Hackney (Polterheist, Tea with the Reaper), while construction and scenic design are brought to life by Will T Hunter and Sophia Constance.

Alex Moran, Producer and Actor, said: “I’d like to shout out to our extraordinary creative team for The Void - their combined talents span the very best of stage, screen, and beyond. This collaborative approach is allowing us to push the boundaries of what live theatre can achieve and create something really special for audiences.”

On the premiere of the show, Writer and Director Ryan Simons said: “The Void is about fear in its many forms - the fear of the unknown, of being alone, of losing control. We’re using all the tools of theatre and cinema to take audiences on a journey they won’t forget.”

Steve Marmion, CEO & Director of Programming at Watford Palace, went on to say:

“It’s a real thriller. Tense, scary and packed with all the sci-fi tricks and tropes you could want. This is one to tempt even the most reluctant theatre goer – you won’t have seen anything like this on stage before.”

For further details of The Void tour, cast and creative team, visit: www.thunderroadtheatre.org/thevoid