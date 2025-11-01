Rehoming Poppy and Norman

Poppy and Norman

Poppy is a beautiful black female, approximately 1 year old, with a heart as big as her personality. She's a confident and affectionate girl who absolutely thrives on human company. She loves attention and may well grow into a full-on lap cat given the chance! She’s looking for a loving home together with her son, Norman.

Norman is shy on first meeting but once he feels safe and settled, he absolutely loves affection and rewards it with a lovely purr. They would be happier in a home with adults or a family with respectful children. Once they’re settled and Norman is old enough, they'd love the opportunity to safely explore a garden away from main/through roads and direct access to a garden.