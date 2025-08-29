Cat's Protection: Rehoming Alani
This lovely lady is Alani who is approximately 1yr old.
She is a very friendly and confident pretty little lady who would quite happy in a family environment where she can receive all the fuss you're willing to give.
She is very easy going, happy to be with you and keep you company. Loves a good play time and happy for you to join in! She enjoys being stroked and loves to give head bumps and occasionally kisses.
She would love a garden to explore after her settling in period away from main/through roads.