Cat's Protection: Rehoming Alani

By jackie CP
Contributor
Published 29th Aug 2025, 08:34 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2025, 10:28 BST
Alani
This lovely lady is Alani who is approximately 1yr old.

She is a very friendly and confident pretty little lady who would quite happy in a family environment where she can receive all the fuss you're willing to give.

She is very easy going, happy to be with you and keep you company. Loves a good play time and happy for you to join in! She enjoys being stroked and loves to give head bumps and occasionally kisses.

She would love a garden to explore after her settling in period away from main/through roads.

