The event looks to raise funds for UK organisation Choose Love, in their efforts to provide aid to Palestinian-led humanitarian efforts

Together For Palestine is a fundraising event set to take place at the OVO Wembley Arena on September 17.

The aim is to raise money for Choose Love, with 100% of the ticket price going to support Palestinian-led organisations offering humanitarian relief.

The event is set to feature Damon Albarn, Brian Eno, Rachel Chinouriri, Jamie xx and others, with more to be announced shortly.

Some of music’s biggest names are set to come together in September at the OVO Wembley Arena, in solidarity and support for Palestine.

Together For Palestine is a one-night gathering on September 17 for an evening of music, reflection and hope, and aims to raise vital funds for Gaza while creating a powerful public expression of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Though more names are to be announced in the coming weeks, the event already boasts a who’s who of British music, including Brian Eno, Damon Albarn, Rachel Chinouriri, Jamie XX, Greentea Peng, Bastille and more.

They will be joined by some of the finest musicians Palestine has to offer, with Adnan Joubran, Faraj Suleiman, and Nai Barghouti also confirmed for the event so far.

Musicians from across the UK and Palestine are set to raise funds for Gaza with the Together For Palestine concert this September. | Provided

They will soundtrack the event as visuals will be interwoven with powerful moments of reflection and hope, directed by acclaimed theatre-maker Amir Nizar Zuabi, honouring the extraordinary courage of frontline doctors, teachers, journalists, and aid workers, and offering space to grieve those who have been lost.

The show aims to raise millions of pounds through ticket sales and donations around the event, with 100% of the ticket price (excluding all additional fees) to be donated to Choose Love, with every penny going to support Palestinian-led organisations providing humanitarian relief.

For months, executive producers Brian Eno, Khalid Abdalla, Khaled Ziada, and Tracey Seaward have united leading British and Palestinian artists for this unprecedented event, with Eno explaining: “In the face of the horrors of Gaza, silence becomes complicity. Artists have always helped societies to point out injustice and imagine better futures.

“That’s why this concert matters. It’s time for us to come together — not just to raise our voices, but to reaffirm our shared humanity.”

Together for Palestine - current lineup

Bastille

Brian Eno

Cat Burns

Damon Albarn

Greentea Peng

Hot Chip

James Blake

Jamie xx

King Krule

Mabel

Obongjayar

Paloma Faith

Rachel Chinouriri

Sampha

Adnan Joubran

Faraj Suleiman

Nai Barghouti

Rina Sawayama

PinkPantheress

Riz Ahmed

When are tickets on sale for Together For Palestine?

Tickets for Together For Palestine are on sale through Ticketmaster and AXS Tickets .

Who are Choose Love?

Choose Love (charity number 1177927) is a UK-based non-governmental organisation that provides humanitarian aid and support to refugees and displaced people globally.

The organisation’s mission is to provide fast, flexible, and transparent funding and support to displaced people by working with a network of local and community-based partner organisations to deliver services such as search and rescue, medical care, food, shelter, education, and legal aid.

For more information on the work that Choose Love undertakes across the world, you can visit their website, which also includes options how to donate to their many causes.