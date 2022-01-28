Dinosaurs are coming to Tring this half term - and you can meet them.

Five full size dinosaurs will be visiting the town on Thursday, February 17 and Friday, February 18.

Four of them will be in the Memorial Garden and you'll find the final one outside the Arts Council Accredited Local History Museum - so why not step inside to learn more about the past while you're there?

Meet the dinosaurs this spring half term

The event is designed to encourage people back to the High Street to enjoy the shops, cafes, pubs, restaurants, two local museums and Tring Park.

Dacorum Borough Council has been awarded Government money under the Welcome Back Fund Thank You Department for Levelling up Housing & Communities and the European Regional Development Fund to help bring history to life for the event.