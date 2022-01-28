Walk with dinosaurs in Tring this spring half term
Five full size dinosaurs will be visiting the town
Dinosaurs are coming to Tring this half term - and you can meet them.
Five full size dinosaurs will be visiting the town on Thursday, February 17 and Friday, February 18.
Four of them will be in the Memorial Garden and you'll find the final one outside the Arts Council Accredited Local History Museum - so why not step inside to learn more about the past while you're there?
The event is designed to encourage people back to the High Street to enjoy the shops, cafes, pubs, restaurants, two local museums and Tring Park.
Read More
Dacorum Borough Council has been awarded Government money under the Welcome Back Fund Thank You Department for Levelling up Housing & Communities and the European Regional Development Fund to help bring history to life for the event.
James Doe, Strategic Director of Place at Dacorum Borough Council said: “We are pleased to be able to use these ERDF funds to support this event, and we look forward to continuing to support our local towns with these exciting initiatives. We hope residents and visitors alike enjoy the trail and our borough’s town centres with all they have to offer.”