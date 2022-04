A vegan market will be at The Marlowes Shopping Centre in Hemel Hempstead this Sunday (April 24).

Vegan Market Co will be outside Primark from 10.30am.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Vegan Market Co founder Lewis Beresford said: “We work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Hemel Hempstead.”