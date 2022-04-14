A charity cycle challenge for the hospice Rennie Grove will return this summer with cycling routes going through Dacorum.

The hospice charity, which provides specialist care and support for children and adults living with life-limiting illnesses, is encouraging local people to tackle a chosen leg of the tour or take on the entire 150-mile run.

Each route will correspond to an area across the two counties which the charity’s nurses visit patients day and night.

Join in this June with the Tour de Rennie Grove.

The first leg starts on the weekend of June 11 when participants can cycle through the scenic countryside of Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire at whatever time that suits them.

‘The Hilly Ride’ will take place on June 18 and 19 and will start in Tring.

The final leg will be around Buckinghamshire and briefly into Berkshire over the last weekend in June.

Tracey Hancock, director of fundraising, said: “Your entry fee of £10 per route, or £25 for the whole tour, helps to cover the cost of putting on the event, which is being generously subsidised by our headline sponsors Origin Doors and Windows”.

She added: “But your sponsorship contributes directly towards patient care. Every mile you pedal could be another £1 towards specialist nursing care and support that helps families facing life-limiting illness stay at home, together, when every moment matters.”

Each participant will have access to their route via the Strava app and will get a special Tour de Rennie Grove cycle jersey.

Anyone who raises £50 or more per route will receive a medal.