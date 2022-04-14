As part of the Volunteering Futures programmed by Arts Council England, the money secured by Hertfordshire County Council will be used to fund ‘My Voice’, a project aimed at increasing and improving volunteering opportunities for 16 to 24-year-olds.

A ‘Youth Voice’ board of young people is due to be created, which will be a space for members to share their views and input that will help to shape the future of the county’s libraries.

The project will be run alongside DS Achieve, Herts Sports Partnership and the Ollie Foundation which will support library-based initiatives for local young people including career development, mental health and community engagement for those in marginalised groups.

Director of customer engagement and libraries at Hertfordshire County Council, Taryn Pearson-Rose said: “’ My Voice’ is an exciting and ambitious program that will transform library volunteering for young people by ensuring that their ‘voice’ contributes to shaping our future library service and its cultural offer. While our libraries already provide many valuable services to young people across Hertfordshire, it will be really exciting to see how these develop and improve under the guidance of the very people they have been created to support.”