A fleet of motorcycles will deliver chocolate eggs to patients at Watford General Hospital over the Easter weekend.

The bikers known as the Dacorum Motorcycle Riders will meet at the Monks Inn pub in Hemel Hempstead on Saturday (April 16) and will set off at 2pm for the hospital.

Jon Andrews, a Dacorum Motorcycle Rider member and organiser of the event, said: “I just want to help people at this time.”

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A poster for the event by the Dacorum Motorcycle Riders.

From 1pm, the riders will be the pub collect donations.

For those considering bringing gifts, Jon said: “Just give a gift or an easter egg for kids or anyone in hospital over Easter.”

Around 15 of the so-called ‘bunnies on bikes’ will ride to the Watford General to deliver presents to sick people who cannot celebrate Easter at home.