Dacorum Motorcycle Riders to deliver easter eggs to hospital in bunny suits
A group of bikers will don bunny costumes to ride to Watford General Hospital
A fleet of motorcycles will deliver chocolate eggs to patients at Watford General Hospital over the Easter weekend.
The bikers known as the Dacorum Motorcycle Riders will meet at the Monks Inn pub in Hemel Hempstead on Saturday (April 16) and will set off at 2pm for the hospital.
Jon Andrews, a Dacorum Motorcycle Rider member and organiser of the event, said: “I just want to help people at this time.”
From 1pm, the riders will be the pub collect donations.
For those considering bringing gifts, Jon said: “Just give a gift or an easter egg for kids or anyone in hospital over Easter.”
Around 15 of the so-called ‘bunnies on bikes’ will ride to the Watford General to deliver presents to sick people who cannot celebrate Easter at home.
This ride has been organised by members Jon Andrews and Gavin King, who take part in fundraisers and holiday events.